Justice Served: Elderly Woman Imprisoned for Heinous Dowry Murder

A local court has sentenced Kaushalya, a 70-year-old woman, to life imprisonment for burning her daughter-in-law over dowry demands. The crime occurred in 2017, and the court has also fined her Rs 25,000. The conviction aims to deter future dowry-related crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:56 IST
A local court has delivered a landmark judgment, sentencing Kaushalya, a 70-year-old woman, to life imprisonment for the murder of her daughter-in-law, Arti Gaur, over unmet dowry demands. The court decision was announced on Tuesday, following an investigation that began in December 2017.

The incident, taking place in the Amodha area under Gugli police jurisdiction, saw Kaushalya setting her daughter-in-law ablaze by dousing her in oil. This gruesome act was detailed in an FIR lodged by the victim's father, Jai Prakash Gaur. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict as part of the sentence.

During the trial, nine witnesses testified to support the case brought forward by Additional District Government Counsel Santosh Kumar Mishra. The ruling by Additional Sessions Judge Pawan Kumar Srivastava illustrates a firm stand against dowry-related violence, with the life sentence intended to dissuade others from similar crimes.

