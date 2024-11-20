EVM Glitch Causes Brief Delay in Nashik Polling

A brief malfunction of an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) interrupted polling on Wednesday in Maharashtra's Nashik district. The incident occurred at polling centre No. 164, located at New English School in the Nandgaon assembly constituency. Voters were momentarily delayed, as they waited with indelible ink on their fingers due to the EVM glitch.

Voting began at 7 am, but soon after, one machine ceased to operate effectively. This problem led voters to wait outside the booth in a queue to cast their ballots. Election authorities were swift to clarify that the disruption was short-lived as the issue was quickly fixed.

District collector and returning officer Jalaj Sharma assured that the problem was related to a minor wiring issue and a technician resolved it promptly, leading to a resumption of voting with minimal delay for those present.

(With inputs from agencies.)