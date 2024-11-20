Left Menu

Blazing Danger: Landmines Triggered by Forest Fire at LoC

A forest fire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district prompted the explosion of landmines within an anti-infiltration obstacle system. No casualties were reported despite six explosions over several hours. Authorities suspect possible cross-border sabotage and have heightened security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:28 IST
Blazing Danger: Landmines Triggered by Forest Fire at LoC
  • Country:
  • India

A series of landmine explosions, part of an anti-infiltration system, occurred following a forest fire near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The incident unfolded on Wednesday and was reported by local officials.

The blaze originated across the border in the afternoon and quickly spread to forward areas of the Krishna Ghati sector in the Mendhar Sub-division. Around six explosions were heard intermittently over several hours due to the fire igniting the landmines. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported until now.

Authorities are working to control the flames, with the fire's cause still unclear. Officials have not ruled out the possibility of deliberate attempts from across the border to sabotage the anti-infiltration defenses. In response, the Army remains vigilant to thwart any infiltration attempts by terrorists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024