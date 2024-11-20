Blazing Danger: Landmines Triggered by Forest Fire at LoC
A forest fire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district prompted the explosion of landmines within an anti-infiltration obstacle system. No casualties were reported despite six explosions over several hours. Authorities suspect possible cross-border sabotage and have heightened security measures.
- Country:
- India
A series of landmine explosions, part of an anti-infiltration system, occurred following a forest fire near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The incident unfolded on Wednesday and was reported by local officials.
The blaze originated across the border in the afternoon and quickly spread to forward areas of the Krishna Ghati sector in the Mendhar Sub-division. Around six explosions were heard intermittently over several hours due to the fire igniting the landmines. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported until now.
Authorities are working to control the flames, with the fire's cause still unclear. Officials have not ruled out the possibility of deliberate attempts from across the border to sabotage the anti-infiltration defenses. In response, the Army remains vigilant to thwart any infiltration attempts by terrorists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
