Embassies Shut as Tensions Soar in Ukraine

Tensions are escalating in Ukraine's capital, leading to the closure of several embassies, including the United States', amid fears of a pending Russian air assault. This follows Ukraine's missile attack on a Russian arms depot, a move allowed by recent U.S. policy shifts.

The air raid sirens blaring in Kyiv underline the seriousness of the threat, as Ukrainians are cautioned not to ignore safety alerts. The strike signals a potential turning point, with Russia warning of escalatory consequences if Western-supplied missiles are used against them.

The persistent threat of Russian attacks, especially on civilian infrastructure, has led the U.S. Embassy to advise American citizens to prepare for disruptions. These developments coincide with strategic military maneuvers by Ukraine and ongoing international political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)