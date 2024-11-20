Controversy Over E-Rickshaw Licenses in Eco-sensitive Matheran

The Supreme Court has reprimanded Maharashtra authorities over the contentious distribution of e-rickshaw licenses in Matheran, a protected eco-sensitive hill station.

Initially set to alleviate job displacement for hand-rickshaw pullers, licenses have reportedly been misallocated to individuals such as municipal workers and hotel managers, sparking judicial scrutiny.

The court expressed displeasure over deviations from its orders and demanded accountability, warning that involved officials could face serious consequences if the issue is not rectified by November 27, when the matter is scheduled for further hearing.

