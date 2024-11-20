Left Menu

Controversy Over E-Rickshaw Licenses in Eco-sensitive Matheran

The Supreme Court of India is addressing the improper allotment of e-rickshaw licenses in Matheran, Maharashtra. Intended for hand-rickshaw pullers, these licenses have allegedly been granted to others, including municipal employees. The court threatens action and orders an investigation ahead of the next hearing on November 27.

  • India

The Supreme Court has reprimanded Maharashtra authorities over the contentious distribution of e-rickshaw licenses in Matheran, a protected eco-sensitive hill station.

Initially set to alleviate job displacement for hand-rickshaw pullers, licenses have reportedly been misallocated to individuals such as municipal workers and hotel managers, sparking judicial scrutiny.

The court expressed displeasure over deviations from its orders and demanded accountability, warning that involved officials could face serious consequences if the issue is not rectified by November 27, when the matter is scheduled for further hearing.

