Controversy Over E-Rickshaw Licenses in Eco-sensitive Matheran
The Supreme Court of India is addressing the improper allotment of e-rickshaw licenses in Matheran, Maharashtra. Intended for hand-rickshaw pullers, these licenses have allegedly been granted to others, including municipal employees. The court threatens action and orders an investigation ahead of the next hearing on November 27.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:15 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has reprimanded Maharashtra authorities over the contentious distribution of e-rickshaw licenses in Matheran, a protected eco-sensitive hill station.
Initially set to alleviate job displacement for hand-rickshaw pullers, licenses have reportedly been misallocated to individuals such as municipal workers and hotel managers, sparking judicial scrutiny.
The court expressed displeasure over deviations from its orders and demanded accountability, warning that involved officials could face serious consequences if the issue is not rectified by November 27, when the matter is scheduled for further hearing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NCP and BJP Strategize for Unity in Maharashtra Assembly Elections
High-Stakes Battle in Worli: Maharashtra CM Backs Milind Deora Against Aaditya Thackeray
Amid Controversies, Maharashtra Prepares for Pivotal Assembly Polls
Mahayuti Alliance Gears Up for Maharashtra Assembly Battle Amid Rising Tensions
Milind Deora's Campaign Ignites Ahead of 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections