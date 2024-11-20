Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare in West Bengal Amid Preventive Arrest

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar was arrested in West Bengal to prevent potential unrest amid community clashes in Beldanga. His arrest was under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) as he attempted to visit a violence-affected area under prohibitory orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:55 IST
Political Tensions Flare in West Bengal Amid Preventive Arrest
arrest
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and BJP's state president, Sukanta Majumdar, faced preventive arrest on Wednesday en route to Beldanga in Murshidabad, a region marred by recent violence. His detention came under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), a measure to avert cognisable offences as prohibitory orders were active.

Majumdar's arrest sparked protests from BJP supporters across the state, challenging the police's stance that his presence could exacerbate the situation in Beldanga, where recent communal clashes injured 17 people following a provocative message displayed at a local religious site.

The police halted Majumdar's convoy near Krishnanagar, citing the active prohibitory orders. Despite the sit-in by Majumdar and his demand for police escort to local authorities, the blockade remained, underscoring the heightened political tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024