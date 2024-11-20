EU Defence Bonds Proposal Faces German Reluctance
Berlin hesitates to endorse EU defence bonds proposal despite strong backing from major EU nations at a meeting in Warsaw. Germany's historical resistance to joint EU borrowing remains an obstacle, as European leaders seek funds to bolster continental defence amid geopolitical tensions with Russia.
Berlin remained non-committal on Wednesday about its stance on a proposal for the European Union to issue defence bonds. This follows a statement by Poland's foreign minister claiming backing for the idea from countries including Germany at a recent meeting in Warsaw.
While the ministers of Poland, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom released a joint declaration pledging to bolster Europe's security and defence, Germany's past opposition to joint EU borrowing to finance key investments looms large.
The joint statement highlights a united front in supporting Ukraine's security needs, yet Germany's position on defence bonds remains guarded. With its coalition government recently collapsed, Germany is in political flux and hesitant to undertake significant new policy directions.
