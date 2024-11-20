Left Menu

EU Defence Bonds Proposal Faces German Reluctance

Berlin hesitates to endorse EU defence bonds proposal despite strong backing from major EU nations at a meeting in Warsaw. Germany's historical resistance to joint EU borrowing remains an obstacle, as European leaders seek funds to bolster continental defence amid geopolitical tensions with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:30 IST
EU Defence Bonds Proposal Faces German Reluctance

Berlin remained non-committal on Wednesday about its stance on a proposal for the European Union to issue defence bonds. This follows a statement by Poland's foreign minister claiming backing for the idea from countries including Germany at a recent meeting in Warsaw.

While the ministers of Poland, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom released a joint declaration pledging to bolster Europe's security and defence, Germany's past opposition to joint EU borrowing to finance key investments looms large.

The joint statement highlights a united front in supporting Ukraine's security needs, yet Germany's position on defence bonds remains guarded. With its coalition government recently collapsed, Germany is in political flux and hesitant to undertake significant new policy directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024