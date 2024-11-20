EU Defence Bonds Proposal Faces German Reluctance

Berlin remained non-committal on Wednesday about its stance on a proposal for the European Union to issue defence bonds. This follows a statement by Poland's foreign minister claiming backing for the idea from countries including Germany at a recent meeting in Warsaw.

While the ministers of Poland, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom released a joint declaration pledging to bolster Europe's security and defence, Germany's past opposition to joint EU borrowing to finance key investments looms large.

The joint statement highlights a united front in supporting Ukraine's security needs, yet Germany's position on defence bonds remains guarded. With its coalition government recently collapsed, Germany is in political flux and hesitant to undertake significant new policy directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)