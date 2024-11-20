Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Pioneers Child-Care Leave for Mothers of Disabled Children

The Himachal Pradesh government has updated its child-care leave rules to support mothers caring for children with disabilities, following pressure from the Supreme Court. This policy change, aligned with Central Civil Services Rules, marks a significant step toward acknowledging the needs of working mothers with disabled children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:36 IST
Himachal Pradesh Pioneers Child-Care Leave for Mothers of Disabled Children
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government has initiated a progressive move by revising its child-care leave guidelines to benefit mothers with disabled children. This development, influenced by a verdict from a previous Supreme Court Chief Justice bench, aligns with the Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972.

The amendment was sparked by a plea from an Assistant Professor at Government College, Nalagarh. The professor, whose son is afflicted by a rare genetic disorder, had exhausted all her sanctioned leave and faced difficulty in catering to her son's medical needs. Initially dismissed by the Himachal Pradesh High Court, her petition prompted the Supreme Court's intervention.

On April 22, addressing this serious issue, the court emphasized the state's constitutional duty to facilitate the equal workforce participation of women. A committee, headed by the state's chief secretary, was tasked with formulating a policy. Consequently, on July 31, 2024, the new rules were notified, allowing up to 730 days of leave for eligible mothers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024