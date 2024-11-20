Himachal Pradesh Pioneers Child-Care Leave for Mothers of Disabled Children

The Himachal Pradesh government has initiated a progressive move by revising its child-care leave guidelines to benefit mothers with disabled children. This development, influenced by a verdict from a previous Supreme Court Chief Justice bench, aligns with the Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972.

The amendment was sparked by a plea from an Assistant Professor at Government College, Nalagarh. The professor, whose son is afflicted by a rare genetic disorder, had exhausted all her sanctioned leave and faced difficulty in catering to her son's medical needs. Initially dismissed by the Himachal Pradesh High Court, her petition prompted the Supreme Court's intervention.

On April 22, addressing this serious issue, the court emphasized the state's constitutional duty to facilitate the equal workforce participation of women. A committee, headed by the state's chief secretary, was tasked with formulating a policy. Consequently, on July 31, 2024, the new rules were notified, allowing up to 730 days of leave for eligible mothers.

