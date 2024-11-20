Left Menu

Hezbollah's Ceasefire Hopes: A Diplomatic Crossroad

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem announced their evaluation of a U.S.-proposed ceasefire to end hostilities with Israel. The group is waiting for Israel's response, while a U.S. envoy plans to visit Israel seeking a peaceful resolution. The situation remains dynamic, hinging on these critical diplomatic efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:17 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a televised speech, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem discussed his group's review of a U.S.-formulated ceasefire proposal aimed at halting the ongoing conflict with Israel. Qassem emphasized that the next steps depend heavily on Israel's reaction to the proposal.

Hezbollah has agreed to allow negotiations to proceed, cautiously observing any outcomes. This development came shortly after U.S. Envoy Amos Hochstein announced plans to travel from Beirut to Israel, aiming to finalize a ceasefire agreement.

The international community watches closely, as these talks could mark a turning point in the turbulent relationship between the two sides, with peace prospects hinging on successful diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

