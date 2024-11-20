Israeli Strike on Ancient Palmyra: A Tragic Assault

An Israeli air strike on Syria's emblematic city of Palmyra claimed 36 lives and injured more than 50. The attack targeted residential buildings and an industrial zone, as reported by Syria's state news agency, SANA.

The Israeli military has maintained silence when questioned about the incident, which follows its pattern of striking Iranian-associated targets in Syria for years. These strikes have increased following the October 7, 2023, assault by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel, an action that set off the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Last week, Israeli forces reported attacks on suspected weapon transit routes along the Syrian-Lebanese border, used by Hezbollah. Palmyra, a city of historical significance as a UNESCO World Heritage site, has previously suffered at the hands of Islamic State militants who partially destroyed it in 2015 before it was reclaimed by Syrian forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)