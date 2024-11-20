Left Menu

Pakistan and China Unite for Joint Military Offensives in Balochistan

Pakistan plans a new military offensive in Balochistan to combat separatist insurgents, amidst China's interest to join security efforts. The two countries recently launched joint counter-terrorism exercises, enhancing their military cooperation. Despite ongoing tensions, details of China's involvement remain unclear, as both nations seek to protect key infrastructure projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:55 IST
Pakistan is gearing up for a new military offensive against separatist insurgents in the volatile southwestern province of Balochistan, a key area for Chinese Belt and Road projects. Amidst recent deadly attacks on its citizens, there's increased interest from China to collaborate on security efforts.

The Pakistan Army, in alignment with China's Peoples' Liberation Army, has initiated joint counter-terrorism exercises termed Warrior-VIII at a counter-terrorism facility in northwestern Pakistan. According to a statement, the exercise aims to hone professional skills and strengthen longstanding military relationships between the two nations.

Chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a meeting of civil and military leaders sanctioned the comprehensive operation. However, full details regarding the scope of military involvement or China's precise role remain undisclosed, despite China's consistent support for Pakistan's anti-terrorism maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

