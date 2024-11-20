U.S. Stands Alone: Veto Halts U.N. Council's Gaza Ceasefire Resolution
The United States vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza, citing the need for hostage release in any agreement. The U.S. held firm despite attempts at compromise, accusing Russia and China of influencing the council's decision-making process.
In a critical move on Wednesday, the United States exercised its veto power to block a U.N. Security Council resolution advocating for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza.
The resolution, supported by the council's 10 non-permanent members, called for an 'immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire' alongside the release of hostages, a condition the U.S. insisted upon for any agreement.
U.S. officials accused Russia and China of manipulating the council members to push forward the resolution, which they perceived as a political maneuver rather than a genuine effort to resolve the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
