U.S. Stands Alone: Veto Halts U.N. Council's Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

In a critical move on Wednesday, the United States exercised its veto power to block a U.N. Security Council resolution advocating for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza.

The resolution, supported by the council's 10 non-permanent members, called for an 'immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire' alongside the release of hostages, a condition the U.S. insisted upon for any agreement.

U.S. officials accused Russia and China of manipulating the council members to push forward the resolution, which they perceived as a political maneuver rather than a genuine effort to resolve the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)