Manipur Eases Restrictions Amidst Tensions
Prohibitory orders in five Imphal Valley districts of Manipur will be relaxed on Thursday, allowing citizens to purchase essential items. The orders, imposed due to recent tensions, will see timings adjusted for specific districts. Restrictions on public gatherings remain in force despite the relaxation.
Authorities in Manipur's Imphal Valley districts have announced a relaxation of prohibitory orders, effective Thursday morning, to facilitate the purchase of essential goods by residents.
Notifications from district administrations specify that in Imphal East and Kakching, restrictions will ease from 5 am to 12 pm, while in Imphal West, Thoubal, and Bishnupur, timings will be 5 am to 10 am.
Despite improvements in law and order, gatherings and protests will remain restricted under Section 163 of the BNSS due to ongoing tensions in the region.
