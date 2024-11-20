Left Menu

Split Verdict in High-Profile West Bengal Education Scam

The Calcutta High Court's division bench delivered a split verdict regarding bail petitions in the West Bengal SSC recruitment scam, involving former education minister Partha Chatterjee and other officials. While some were granted bail, the decision on others remains unresolved. The case highlights extensive corruption in the state's education sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A two-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court issued a split decision Wednesday on a bail plea for former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee and others, charged in the SSC recruitment scam.

Justice Arijit Banerjee approved bail for ten accused, while Justice Apurba Sinha Roy denied it for Chatterjee and four former education officials. The scandal involves manipulation of marks, tampering of OMR sheets, and corruption involving hundreds of crores, affecting thousands of job seekers.

Although both judges granted bail to five suspects acting as agents, unresolved cases will now move to Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam. The state must decide on prosecution approval within two weeks to proceed with trials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

