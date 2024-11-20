Split Verdict in High-Profile West Bengal Education Scam
The Calcutta High Court's division bench delivered a split verdict regarding bail petitions in the West Bengal SSC recruitment scam, involving former education minister Partha Chatterjee and other officials. While some were granted bail, the decision on others remains unresolved. The case highlights extensive corruption in the state's education sector.
- Country:
- India
A two-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court issued a split decision Wednesday on a bail plea for former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee and others, charged in the SSC recruitment scam.
Justice Arijit Banerjee approved bail for ten accused, while Justice Apurba Sinha Roy denied it for Chatterjee and four former education officials. The scandal involves manipulation of marks, tampering of OMR sheets, and corruption involving hundreds of crores, affecting thousands of job seekers.
Although both judges granted bail to five suspects acting as agents, unresolved cases will now move to Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam. The state must decide on prosecution approval within two weeks to proceed with trials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh Charges Jharkhand Government with Corruption, Champions NDA Progress
JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand harbinger of corruption, alleges Yogi Adityanath at BJP rally in Jamshedpur.
Excise Corruption Allegations Shake Karnataka Government
Delhi Constable Convicted for Corruption in Rape Case
Fraud and Corruption Crackdown Hits Netflix in European Raid