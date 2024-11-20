Split Verdict in High-Profile West Bengal Education Scam

A two-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court issued a split decision Wednesday on a bail plea for former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee and others, charged in the SSC recruitment scam.

Justice Arijit Banerjee approved bail for ten accused, while Justice Apurba Sinha Roy denied it for Chatterjee and four former education officials. The scandal involves manipulation of marks, tampering of OMR sheets, and corruption involving hundreds of crores, affecting thousands of job seekers.

Although both judges granted bail to five suspects acting as agents, unresolved cases will now move to Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam. The state must decide on prosecution approval within two weeks to proceed with trials.

