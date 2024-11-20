Left Menu

Corruption Fallout: Lou Wenlong Expelled from Communist Party

The Communist Party of China has expelled Lou Wenlong, former vice president of the Agricultural Bank of China, for corruption. The investigation revealed Lou's misuse of public funds and failure to report personal matters. His case will proceed to criminal prosecution, part of Xi Jinping's extensive anti-corruption campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 20-11-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 21:01 IST
Corruption Fallout: Lou Wenlong Expelled from Communist Party
corruption
  • Country:
  • China

The Communist Party of China took decisive action on Wednesday by expelling Lou Wenlong, the former vice president of the Agricultural Bank of China, on charges of corruption. According to a statement from the state's Xinhua news agency, the decision followed an in-depth investigation by the Communist Party's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.

Lou was found guilty of several offenses, including impeding the investigation, misusing public funds for lavish banquets, and failing to accurately report personal affairs. He also exploited his positions to favor others in areas such as regulatory approvals and financing, receiving significant monetary rewards in return.

The ruling dictates that Lou's illegal earnings will be confiscated and his case handed over to the procuratorate for criminal proceedings. This incident is a stark reminder of President Xi Jinping's expansive anti-corruption campaign, which has disciplined over a million officials since he assumed power in 2012. Critics argue that these measures have bolstered Xi's grip on the Communist Party and the military.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024