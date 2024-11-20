Left Menu

High Court Rules Against Oligarch-backed Firm in Landmark National Security Case

Russian oligarch-backed firm LetterOne lost its legal battle against the forced sale of broadband provider Upp in the UK. The High Court upheld the decision as part of Britain's National Security and Investment Act, which led to the divestment due to fears of Russian state leverage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:31 IST
High Court Rules Against Oligarch-backed Firm in Landmark National Security Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark case under Britain's National Security and Investment Act, the High Court in London dismissed the challenge from Russian oligarch-backed investment firm LetterOne regarding the enforced sale of broadband provider Upp.

The case stems from government fears about vulnerable ownership due to possible leverage by the Russian state, impacting sanctioned oligarchs Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven. Despite LetterOne's claims of unwarranted influence rejection, Judge Judith Farbey upheld the decision, citing legitimate national security concerns.

After selling Upp at a loss to Virgin Media O2, LetterOne expressed disappointment and hinted at a potential appeal, highlighting the firm's proactive measures post-Russia's Ukraine invasion. The controversial decision underscores heightened scrutiny of sensitive sector investments involving sanctioned entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024