High Court Rules Against Oligarch-backed Firm in Landmark National Security Case

In a landmark case under Britain's National Security and Investment Act, the High Court in London dismissed the challenge from Russian oligarch-backed investment firm LetterOne regarding the enforced sale of broadband provider Upp.

The case stems from government fears about vulnerable ownership due to possible leverage by the Russian state, impacting sanctioned oligarchs Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven. Despite LetterOne's claims of unwarranted influence rejection, Judge Judith Farbey upheld the decision, citing legitimate national security concerns.

After selling Upp at a loss to Virgin Media O2, LetterOne expressed disappointment and hinted at a potential appeal, highlighting the firm's proactive measures post-Russia's Ukraine invasion. The controversial decision underscores heightened scrutiny of sensitive sector investments involving sanctioned entities.

