No Peace without Resolution: The Stalemate in Gaza
Hamas' Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya has stated that there will be no hostages-for-prisoners exchange with Israel until the conflict in Gaza ends. Accusing Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu of stalling talks, Hayya emphasized the need for an end to aggression to initiate negotiations.
In a recent interview with Al-Aqsa TV, Khalil al-Hayya, Hamas' acting Gaza chief, affirmed that a hostages-for-prisoners deal with Israel hinges on ending the ongoing conflict in Gaza. His statement underscores the group's unwavering stance in the face of prolonged hostilities.
Al-Hayya criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the stalled negotiations, accusing him of obstructing progress. The Hamas leader, involved in discussions with Qatari and Egyptian mediators, emphasized the necessity of an end to aggression for productive talks.
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, during a Gaza visit, declared that Hamas would not govern the enclave post-war and continues to deny a complete end to the conflict without eradicating the militant group. Meanwhile, negotiations remain at an impasse as both sides stand firm on their demands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
