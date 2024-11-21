Left Menu

No Peace without Resolution: The Stalemate in Gaza

Hamas' Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya has stated that there will be no hostages-for-prisoners exchange with Israel until the conflict in Gaza ends. Accusing Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu of stalling talks, Hayya emphasized the need for an end to aggression to initiate negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 00:06 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 00:06 IST
No Peace without Resolution: The Stalemate in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent interview with Al-Aqsa TV, Khalil al-Hayya, Hamas' acting Gaza chief, affirmed that a hostages-for-prisoners deal with Israel hinges on ending the ongoing conflict in Gaza. His statement underscores the group's unwavering stance in the face of prolonged hostilities.

Al-Hayya criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the stalled negotiations, accusing him of obstructing progress. The Hamas leader, involved in discussions with Qatari and Egyptian mediators, emphasized the necessity of an end to aggression for productive talks.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, during a Gaza visit, declared that Hamas would not govern the enclave post-war and continues to deny a complete end to the conflict without eradicating the militant group. Meanwhile, negotiations remain at an impasse as both sides stand firm on their demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024