Adani Group Refutes Bribery Allegations in Solar Contracts

The Adani Group has denied allegations of bribery to secure favorable solar power contracts, asserting full compliance with legal standards. The group plans to seek legal recourse against the accusations from US prosecutors. The case highlights issues of governance and regulatory compliance within multinational operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 13:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Adani Group has vehemently denied allegations that it paid bribes to secure favorable terms for solar power contracts, dismissing the charges made by US prosecutors as baseless.

A spokesperson for the conglomerate stated that all necessary legal measures will be pursued to defend the company's reputation. They emphasized that the allegations are unfounded, and reiterated the group's commitment to governance and legal standards.

The US Department of Justice and SEC have charged Adani Green's directors in a case involving an alleged USD 250 million bribe to Indian officials. However, the Adani Group maintains its adherence to legal and regulatory compliance.

