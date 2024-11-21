Adani Group Refutes Bribery Allegations in Solar Contracts

The Adani Group has vehemently denied allegations that it paid bribes to secure favorable terms for solar power contracts, dismissing the charges made by US prosecutors as baseless.

A spokesperson for the conglomerate stated that all necessary legal measures will be pursued to defend the company's reputation. They emphasized that the allegations are unfounded, and reiterated the group's commitment to governance and legal standards.

The US Department of Justice and SEC have charged Adani Green's directors in a case involving an alleged USD 250 million bribe to Indian officials. However, the Adani Group maintains its adherence to legal and regulatory compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)