Adani Group Faces Legal Storm: Bribery Allegations Denied

In a robust defense against recent accusations, Adani Group has made a statement concerning a U.S. indictment, firmly asserting their compliance with all legal regulations, according to CNBC TV18 reports.

The conglomerate vehemently denied the bribery charges, describing them as unfounded and without merit. A detailed statement outlined their position, emphasizing their commitment to lawful conduct.

Adani Group has indicated that it will pursue every legal avenue available to clear its name and address the allegations brought forward. The company's steadfast approach highlights its determination to maintain its reputation amid these accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)