Supreme Court Considers In-Jail Trial for Yasin Malik

In a significant move, the Supreme Court is contemplating conducting the trial of Jammu and Kashmir separatist leader Yasin Malik inside Tihar Jail. This decision stems from security concerns surrounding his transportation to court.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih debated a CBI plea challenging an earlier Jammu trial court decision. The court had mandated Malik's physical presence for cross-examining witnesses in a 1989 kidnapping case.

Highlighting previous security incidents, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta pointed out the national security risk involved in moving Malik. He emphasized the need for in-jail proceedings to ensure safety while still upholding trial fairness.

