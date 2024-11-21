Russia Open to 'Realistic' Peace Talks on Ukraine Conflict

Russia has signaled its readiness to engage in any realistic peace initiatives aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. According to Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, proposals must account for Russia's own interests and the operational realities on the ground.

Zakharova emphasized Moscow's openness to dialogue, highlighting the importance of viable peace solutions that integrate Russia's perspectives. She underscored that Russia appreciates the efforts of countries that are actively seeking a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

While acknowledging the complexity of the situation, Moscow maintains a focus on solutions that are not only practical but also aligned with its national interests. Zakharova's statements indicate a cautious but open approach to negotiating peace.

