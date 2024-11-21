Left Menu

Russia Open to 'Realistic' Peace Talks on Ukraine Conflict

Russia, through its Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, has expressed willingness to consider any realistic peace initiative concerning the Ukraine conflict. Moscow is open to discussions and appreciates nations contributing to peace efforts, but any proposal must recognize Russia's interests and the current situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 21-11-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 13:35 IST
Maria Zakharova Image Credit: Wikipedia
Russia has signaled its readiness to engage in any realistic peace initiatives aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. According to Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, proposals must account for Russia's own interests and the operational realities on the ground.

Zakharova emphasized Moscow's openness to dialogue, highlighting the importance of viable peace solutions that integrate Russia's perspectives. She underscored that Russia appreciates the efforts of countries that are actively seeking a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

While acknowledging the complexity of the situation, Moscow maintains a focus on solutions that are not only practical but also aligned with its national interests. Zakharova's statements indicate a cautious but open approach to negotiating peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

