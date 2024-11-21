Left Menu

Tragedy and Arrests: The Novi Sad Railway Station Collapse

In Novi Sad, Serbia, eleven individuals were arrested following the collapse of a newly renovated railway station roof that resulted in 15 fatalities. Authorities have linked the criminal acts to public safety violations, while nationwide protests point to corruption and nepotism as underlying causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 21-11-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 13:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Serbia

In a devastating incident in Novi Sad, Serbia, 11 arrests were made following the collapse of a railway station roof earlier this month. The collapse, which occurred on November 1, claimed 15 lives, with 14 dying immediately and one more succumbing to injuries later.

The High Prosecutors Office attributed the arrests to criminal acts jeopardizing public safety. Their investigation involved interrogating various citizens and conducting a thorough expert analysis of the incident. However, the identities of those arrested were only partially disclosed through initials.

This tragedy has sparked widespread protests throughout Serbia. Protesters attribute the disaster to deep-seated corruption and nepotism within the ruling coalition, raising public outcry against systemic governance issues.

