Taiwan's Support for Ukraine: Diplomacy Over Military Aid
Taiwan is refraining from providing military assistance to Ukraine due to sensitivity issues but aims to establish a representative office there. While offering moral support and humanitarian aid, Taiwan navigates complex geopolitical tensions with Ukraine and China, which opposes Taiwan's diplomatic ties with other countries.
Taiwan has decided against providing military assistance to Ukraine, labeling it 'too sensitive,' but is seeking to open a representative office in the country. Deputy Foreign Minister Francois Wu emphasized Taiwan's commitment to offering moral support and humanitarian aid.
Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Taiwan has offered strong moral backing to Ukraine, citing similarities to its own situation with China. Despite delivering millions of dollars in humanitarian aid and supporting Western sanctions, there's been no direct government contact between Taipei and Kyiv.
During a Berlin visit, Deputy Minister Wu outlined Taiwan's strategy to strengthen ties through Ukraine's neighbors. Amidst delicate geopolitical dynamics with China, military assistance remains off the table. Taiwan continues to develop relations cautiously, with future aspirations to formalize diplomatic presence in Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
