Taiwan's Support for Ukraine: Diplomacy Over Military Aid

Taiwan has decided against providing military assistance to Ukraine, labeling it 'too sensitive,' but is seeking to open a representative office in the country. Deputy Foreign Minister Francois Wu emphasized Taiwan's commitment to offering moral support and humanitarian aid.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Taiwan has offered strong moral backing to Ukraine, citing similarities to its own situation with China. Despite delivering millions of dollars in humanitarian aid and supporting Western sanctions, there's been no direct government contact between Taipei and Kyiv.

During a Berlin visit, Deputy Minister Wu outlined Taiwan's strategy to strengthen ties through Ukraine's neighbors. Amidst delicate geopolitical dynamics with China, military assistance remains off the table. Taiwan continues to develop relations cautiously, with future aspirations to formalize diplomatic presence in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)