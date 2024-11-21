Poland Missile Base Sparks Russian Concerns

A Polish foreign ministry spokesperson announced that the U.S. missile base in Poland is meant for defensive purposes and does not contain nuclear missiles. This clarification came after Russia voiced concerns that the base would escalate nuclear danger.

"Such threats will undoubtedly motivate Poland and NATO to fortify their air defenses," stated Pawel Wronski, the spokesperson. He also suggested that the situation should prompt the United States to assess their defensive strategies.

The tension underscores the delicate balance of power in the region, as Poland and its allies work to counteract perceived threats while maintaining diplomatic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)