Texas Proposes Ranch for Trump's Deportation Plans

Texas has proposed using a state-owned ranch near the US-Mexico border to support President-elect Donald Trump's deportation efforts. The ranch, located in Starr County, was offered by Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham to process, detain, and deport violent criminals, aligning with Trump's immigration policies, despite growing opposition in other states.

Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
Texas has put forward a plan to utilize a state-owned, 1,400-acre ranch near the US-Mexico border to assist President-elect Donald Trump's deportation strategy.

In a letter sent to Trump, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham expressed the state's willingness to cooperate with federal entities like Homeland Security and ICE. The site, situated in Starr County, is earmarked for processing and deporting violent criminals.

Buckingham criticized her predecessor for blocking a border wall, claiming it encouraged cartel violence and migrant exploitation. With Texas acquiring the land to enhance border security, it plans to use the site despite mounting opposition, as states like Los Angeles implement 'sanctuary city' orders to protect migrants.

