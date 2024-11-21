Adani Group Allegations: Farooq Abdullah Urges Thorough Investigation

Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference, urged the Centre to thoroughly investigate the allegations against the Adani group. He emphasized the importance of addressing any wrongdoing, highlighting past allegations against the conglomerate.

Abdullah referenced recent charges by US prosecutors who accused the Adani group of bribing Indian officials for solar power contracts, concealing this from US banks and investors. The group's alleged activities have drawn international attention due to their potential links to American markets.

Highlighting his party's commitment to bringing people's issues to the forefront, Abdullah commended his MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi for seeking a reservation review, stressing the government's accountability to its citizens.

