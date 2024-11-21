Adani Group Allegations: Farooq Abdullah Urges Thorough Investigation
Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference, has called for a thorough investigation into allegations against the Adani group. The charges involve a scheme to bribe Indian officials for favorable solar power contracts, which was hidden from US investors. Abdullah hopes for serious action from the Central government.
- Country:
- India
Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference, urged the Centre to thoroughly investigate the allegations against the Adani group. He emphasized the importance of addressing any wrongdoing, highlighting past allegations against the conglomerate.
Abdullah referenced recent charges by US prosecutors who accused the Adani group of bribing Indian officials for solar power contracts, concealing this from US banks and investors. The group's alleged activities have drawn international attention due to their potential links to American markets.
Highlighting his party's commitment to bringing people's issues to the forefront, Abdullah commended his MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi for seeking a reservation review, stressing the government's accountability to its citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Slams Karnataka Congress Over Alleged Corruption Scandals
Solar Power Surge: Global Capacity Hits Historic 2 Terawatt Milestone
Tragic End for Young Doctor Amid Alleged Workplace Corruption
Polish Anti-Corruption Police Raid Polsat Amid Broadcast Rights Probe
Odisha Junior Manager Nabbed for Corruption