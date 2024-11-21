Left Menu

Allies Condemn North Korea Troop Dispatch

South Korea and Japan's defence ministers condemned North Korea's deployment of troops to Russia. During their talks, they also concurred on Japanese Defence Minister Gen Nakatani's visit to South Korea within the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 15:13 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a striking show of unity, South Korea's and Japan's defence ministers have publicly condemned North Korea for dispatching troops to Russia. This development was a major point of discussion in their Thursday meeting, according to a statement from Seoul's defence ministry.

The talks underscore the rising concerns in the region over North Korea's military engagements and reflect a tightening of security stances among neighboring countries. Both ministers expressed clear opposition to such military actions, highlighting the potential threats to regional stability.

Additionally, the meeting set the stage for Japanese Defence Minister Gen Nakatani's visit to South Korea, anticipated to occur within the year. This upcoming visit is expected to further solidify the alliance between the two nations in the face of geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

