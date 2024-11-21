Allies Condemn North Korea Troop Dispatch

In a striking show of unity, South Korea's and Japan's defence ministers have publicly condemned North Korea for dispatching troops to Russia. This development was a major point of discussion in their Thursday meeting, according to a statement from Seoul's defence ministry.

The talks underscore the rising concerns in the region over North Korea's military engagements and reflect a tightening of security stances among neighboring countries. Both ministers expressed clear opposition to such military actions, highlighting the potential threats to regional stability.

Additionally, the meeting set the stage for Japanese Defence Minister Gen Nakatani's visit to South Korea, anticipated to occur within the year. This upcoming visit is expected to further solidify the alliance between the two nations in the face of geopolitical challenges.

