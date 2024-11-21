Court Holds No Stop on Kejriwal's Excise Policy Case Proceedings
The Delhi High Court has refused to halt trial proceedings against Arvind Kejriwal in a case related to irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. The court also sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate on Kejriwal's plea challenging a trial court's cognisance of a chargesheet. The hearing is set for December 20.
- India
The Delhi High Court has declined to stay the trial proceedings against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, amid allegations of irregularities concerning the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.
Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri called for a response from the Enforcement Directorate on Kejriwal's petition challenging the trial court's cognisance of the chargesheet. The case is scheduled for a hearing on December 20.
Kejriwal argues the chargesheet cognisance lacked proper prosecution sanction, given his former public servant status. Yet, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing the ED claimed necessary sanctions were obtained.
(With inputs from agencies.)
