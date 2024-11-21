Left Menu

Court Holds No Stop on Kejriwal's Excise Policy Case Proceedings

The Delhi High Court has refused to halt trial proceedings against Arvind Kejriwal in a case related to irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. The court also sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate on Kejriwal's plea challenging a trial court's cognisance of a chargesheet. The hearing is set for December 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 15:55 IST
Court Holds No Stop on Kejriwal's Excise Policy Case Proceedings
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has declined to stay the trial proceedings against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, amid allegations of irregularities concerning the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri called for a response from the Enforcement Directorate on Kejriwal's petition challenging the trial court's cognisance of the chargesheet. The case is scheduled for a hearing on December 20.

Kejriwal argues the chargesheet cognisance lacked proper prosecution sanction, given his former public servant status. Yet, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing the ED claimed necessary sanctions were obtained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024