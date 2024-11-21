Adani's Solar Scandal: A Bribery Storm
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has been charged by U.S. prosecutors with orchestrating a $265 million bribery scheme involving Indian officials to benefit his solar energy business. Adani denies these claims, but evidence highlights a conspiracy with Azure Power to pay bribes for business advantages.
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani faces serious accusations from U.S. prosecutors for allegedly masterminding a $265 million bribery scheme aimed at influencing Indian officials to advance his solar energy business.
The charges, denied by Adani Group as 'baseless', have not been addressed by Indian government officials yet.
The indictment reveals that Adani and his associates conspired with Azure Power to manipulate renewable energy projects, making misleading representations to investors while raising billions, including $750 million from U.S. entities.
