Tensions Rise: U.S.-China Defense Dialogue Stalls

The Chinese defense ministry has attributed the absence of a meeting between China's defense minister and his U.S. counterpart in Laos to the United States' handling of core issues.

A spokesperson from the ministry emphasized that the U.S. cannot expect smooth military interactions while undermining China's core interests, particularly concerning Taiwan.

The spokesperson further urged the U.S. to rectify its approach to create a conducive environment for high-level military exchanges.

