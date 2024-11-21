Tensions Rise: U.S.-China Defense Dialogue Stalls
The Chinese defense ministry holds the U.S. accountable for the Chinese defense minister's decision to not meet with his U.S. counterpart in Laos, citing tensions over Taiwan. The ministry calls for the U.S. to address its stance to enable better military engagement between both nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:33 IST
- Country:
- China
The Chinese defense ministry has attributed the absence of a meeting between China's defense minister and his U.S. counterpart in Laos to the United States' handling of core issues.
A spokesperson from the ministry emphasized that the U.S. cannot expect smooth military interactions while undermining China's core interests, particularly concerning Taiwan.
The spokesperson further urged the U.S. to rectify its approach to create a conducive environment for high-level military exchanges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S.-Taiwan Relations: Navigating Change Amidst Transition
Taiwan Navigates Complex U.S. Election Dynamics Amid China's Pressure
J-K assembly passes by voice vote resolution asking Centre to hold dialogue with elected representatives for restoration of special status.
Dy CM Surinder Choudhary moves resolution in assembly asking Centre to hold dialogue with MLAs for restoration of special status of J-K.
Taiwan-Britain Trade Talks: Boosting Green Energy and Global Engagement