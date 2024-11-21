Left Menu

Tensions Rise: U.S.-China Defense Dialogue Stalls

The Chinese defense ministry holds the U.S. accountable for the Chinese defense minister's decision to not meet with his U.S. counterpart in Laos, citing tensions over Taiwan. The ministry calls for the U.S. to address its stance to enable better military engagement between both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:33 IST
  • Country:
  • China

The Chinese defense ministry has attributed the absence of a meeting between China's defense minister and his U.S. counterpart in Laos to the United States' handling of core issues.

A spokesperson from the ministry emphasized that the U.S. cannot expect smooth military interactions while undermining China's core interests, particularly concerning Taiwan.

The spokesperson further urged the U.S. to rectify its approach to create a conducive environment for high-level military exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

