Alleged Abduction Shakes Kushinagar: Police Under Scrutiny
A minor girl has been reportedly abducted from Kushinagar district, sparking an investigation. Her family alleges that a man named Shahid lured her away and accuses the police of a poor response. A special team has been formed to rescue the girl and capture the suspect.
A minor girl's alleged abduction from the Barwapatti police station area in Kushinagar district has prompted police to register an FIR, officials confirmed on Thursday.
The girl's father reported that she vanished three days ago after heading to the fields. The family filed a complaint accusing a man named Shahid, also known as Golden, of enticing and kidnapping her. Notably, the same individual had previously attempted to abscond with the girl, but was thwarted by the family.
Relatives of the missing girl have criticized the police's 'lackluster response' in handling the case. Circle Officer Amit Saxena of Tamkuhiraj stated that a special team has been deployed to locate the girl and apprehend the suspect involved.
