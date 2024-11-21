International Arrest Warrants: ICC Targets Key Figures in Israel-Hamas Conflict

In a significant development, the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defense chief, and a senior Hamas figure, Ibrahim Al-Masri. These warrants are linked to alleged war crimes stemming from the violent incidents of October 7, 2023.

The announcement followed an earlier declaration by ICC prosecutor Karim Khan on May 20, indicating his intent to pursue legal action related to the attacks instigated by Hamas on Israel and subsequent responses from the Israeli military in Gaza.

Despite the issuance of these warrants, Israel has rejected the ICC's jurisdiction over the matter and continues to deny any wrongdoing concerning its military actions in Gaza. Meanwhile, Hamas has not confirmed whether Al-Masri, reportedly killed by an Israeli airstrike, is indeed deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)