ICC's Arrest Warrants Stir Controversy in Israel

The International Criminal Court's decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant has ignited a wave of criticism from top Israeli officials.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett condemned the ICC's actions, describing them as a 'mark of shame' for the international body. He expressed grave disapproval, reflecting a broader sense of national indignation.

Similarly, Israel's main opposition leader, Yair Lapid, also shared his discontent, labeling the decision as 'a reward for terrorism.' The warrants have not yet prompted a formal response from the accused leaders, Netanyahu and Gallant.

(With inputs from agencies.)