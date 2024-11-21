Left Menu

ICC's Arrest Warrants Stir Controversy in Israel

The International Criminal Court's decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli leaders Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant has sparked criticism. Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett labeled it a 'mark of shame' for the ICC, while opposition leader Yair Lapid called it 'a reward for terrorism.' Netanyahu and Gallant have yet to respond.

Updated: 21-11-2024 18:02 IST
The International Criminal Court's decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant has ignited a wave of criticism from top Israeli officials.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett condemned the ICC's actions, describing them as a 'mark of shame' for the international body. He expressed grave disapproval, reflecting a broader sense of national indignation.

Similarly, Israel's main opposition leader, Yair Lapid, also shared his discontent, labeling the decision as 'a reward for terrorism.' The warrants have not yet prompted a formal response from the accused leaders, Netanyahu and Gallant.

