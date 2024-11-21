China and Myanmar Join Forces to Dismantle Telecom Fraud Networks

China and Myanmar's law enforcement agencies have successfully dismantled all major telecom fraud centers operating in northern Myanmar, according to reports from Chinese state media. The recent weekend operation resulted in the arrest of over 700 individuals.

China embarked on a campaign last year to tackle telecom fraud in Myanmar, which had targeted Chinese citizens. To date, more than 53,000 Chinese nationals suspected of fraud have been apprehended, as reported by the Xinhua news agency, citing China's Ministry of Public Security. On November 17, a significant number of arrests were made, with 763 Chinese suspects taken into custody in Tangyan, northern Myanmar, including 69 fugitives.

The initiative stems from a strategy to keep fraud perpetrators constantly on edge, forcing them to relocate deeper into regions like Wan Hai, Tangyan, and Myawaddy. The Ministry of Public Security emphasized its commitment to continuing high-pressure crackdowns on cross-border telecom fraud. During a meeting earlier this month, China's Premier Li Qiang urged Myanmar's junta leader to join efforts against such transnational crimes.

