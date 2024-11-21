Hamas Welcomes ICC's Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu

In a bold statement, Palestinian militant group Hamas expressed its approval of the International Criminal Court's recent issue of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, the country's former Defense Minister.

The group urged the ICC to widen the net of accountability to encompass other leaders they accuse of being part of a criminal occupation.

Hamas' call follows a string of controversial actions between the two parties, marking a significant moment in an ongoing international legal battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)