Hamas Welcomes ICC's Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu
Hamas praised the International Criminal Court's issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. The group urged the ICC to further extend accountability measures to other leaders involved in criminal occupation.
In a bold statement, Palestinian militant group Hamas expressed its approval of the International Criminal Court's recent issue of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, the country's former Defense Minister.
The group urged the ICC to widen the net of accountability to encompass other leaders they accuse of being part of a criminal occupation.
Hamas' call follows a string of controversial actions between the two parties, marking a significant moment in an ongoing international legal battle.
