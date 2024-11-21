Left Menu

Lebanon Negotiates Truce Amendments for Swift Israeli Withdrawal

Lebanon seeks revisions to a U.S. ceasefire proposal, aiming for faster Israeli troop withdrawal and mutual self-defense rights. This follows talks with U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein to conclude the Hezbollah-Israel conflict. Lebanon emphasizes immediate troop exit, contrasting Israel's 60-day withdrawal timeline, and opposes ongoing Israeli strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 19:06 IST
Lebanon Negotiates Truce Amendments for Swift Israeli Withdrawal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lebanon is actively working to amend a U.S. ceasefire proposal, requesting quicker Israeli troop withdrawal and mutual rights to self-defense, according to a senior Lebanese official. The changes were discussed this week in Beirut with U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein, aiming to end the Hezbollah-Israel conflict.

The Lebanese government is pushing for immediate withdrawal of Israeli forces following a ceasefire to allow the Lebanese army to take control and displaced individuals to return home. Meanwhile, Israel proposes a 60-day withdrawal timeframe, although details from recent negotiations have yet to be publicly disclosed.

Israel remains firm on maintaining its right to strike Hezbollah, despite any truce, emphasizing the prevention of Hezbollah's armament through various channels. Lebanon, however, rejects any violation of its sovereignty and insists on clear terms regarding full border withdrawal in the U.S. draft agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024