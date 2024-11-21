Lebanon Negotiates Truce Amendments for Swift Israeli Withdrawal
Lebanon seeks revisions to a U.S. ceasefire proposal, aiming for faster Israeli troop withdrawal and mutual self-defense rights. This follows talks with U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein to conclude the Hezbollah-Israel conflict. Lebanon emphasizes immediate troop exit, contrasting Israel's 60-day withdrawal timeline, and opposes ongoing Israeli strikes.
Lebanon is actively working to amend a U.S. ceasefire proposal, requesting quicker Israeli troop withdrawal and mutual rights to self-defense, according to a senior Lebanese official. The changes were discussed this week in Beirut with U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein, aiming to end the Hezbollah-Israel conflict.
The Lebanese government is pushing for immediate withdrawal of Israeli forces following a ceasefire to allow the Lebanese army to take control and displaced individuals to return home. Meanwhile, Israel proposes a 60-day withdrawal timeframe, although details from recent negotiations have yet to be publicly disclosed.
Israel remains firm on maintaining its right to strike Hezbollah, despite any truce, emphasizing the prevention of Hezbollah's armament through various channels. Lebanon, however, rejects any violation of its sovereignty and insists on clear terms regarding full border withdrawal in the U.S. draft agreement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
