Visionary Leader Olga Skorobogatova Steps Down
Olga Skorobogatova, Russian central bank's Deputy Governor overseeing digital projects, has resigned. Known for advancing Russia's digital banking, her work helped the financial sector survive Western sanctions. Skorobogatova's digital infrastructure became critical post-2022 Ukraine crisis. Zulfia Kakhrumanova takes over her role.
Olga Skorobogatova, the First Deputy Governor of the Russian central bank known for her leadership in digital solutions and payment systems, has stepped down, the central bank announced on Thursday.
Appointed in 2014, Skorobogatova played a pivotal role in ushering Russia's banking sector into the digital age. Under her guidance, the development of a robust domestic payments system was achieved, which proved crucial in helping the financial sector endure the Western sanctions following the Ukraine conflict in 2022.
Praised for her strategic vision and technological expertise, the central bank highlighted the significance of her digital infrastructure during these trying times. Her successor will be Zulfia Kakhrumanova, a former subordinate, as Skorobogatova leaves amidst U.S. sanctions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
