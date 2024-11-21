Left Menu

Visionary Leader Olga Skorobogatova Steps Down

Olga Skorobogatova, Russian central bank's Deputy Governor overseeing digital projects, has resigned. Known for advancing Russia's digital banking, her work helped the financial sector survive Western sanctions. Skorobogatova's digital infrastructure became critical post-2022 Ukraine crisis. Zulfia Kakhrumanova takes over her role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:14 IST
Visionary Leader Olga Skorobogatova Steps Down

Olga Skorobogatova, the First Deputy Governor of the Russian central bank known for her leadership in digital solutions and payment systems, has stepped down, the central bank announced on Thursday.

Appointed in 2014, Skorobogatova played a pivotal role in ushering Russia's banking sector into the digital age. Under her guidance, the development of a robust domestic payments system was achieved, which proved crucial in helping the financial sector endure the Western sanctions following the Ukraine conflict in 2022.

Praised for her strategic vision and technological expertise, the central bank highlighted the significance of her digital infrastructure during these trying times. Her successor will be Zulfia Kakhrumanova, a former subordinate, as Skorobogatova leaves amidst U.S. sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024