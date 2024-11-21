Samajwadi Party Demands Repoll and Police Accountability in Meerapur

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Thursday sought repolling in 52 booths of Meerapur, alleging voter intimidation by police during the recent bypolls. A memorandum was delivered to the Election Commission by SP state president Shyam Lal Pal.

In a party statement, the SP demanded the repolling in the Meerapur assembly constituency, citing an incident where SHO Rajiv Sharma allegedly threatened voters with a revolver to prevent them from voting, sparking concerns over electoral fairness.

Additionally, the party urged for the termination and suspension of several police personnel, including Inspector Bablu Kumar, over their roles in the incident. The bypolls covered nine seats in the state on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)