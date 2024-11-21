Left Menu

Contradictory Accounts: The Missile Dilemma in Dnipro

Western officials dispute Ukraine's claim that Russia used an intercontinental ballistic missile in the recent attack on Dnipro. Initial analyses suggest otherwise, though conclusions may evolve. ICBMs, known for carrying nuclear warheads, remain central to Russia's strategic arsenal but were reportedly not utilized in this case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:26 IST
In a recent development, two Western officials have contradicted Ukraine's assertion that Russia deployed an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) during an assault on the city of Dnipro. The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, conveyed to Reuters that early assessments do not support Ukraine's account.

The discussions around the missile type used are significant, given that ICBMs serve as strategic arms designed to carry nuclear warheads, making them crucial to Russia's nuclear deterrent forces. The assessments, however, remain preliminary and subject to revision as further data becomes available.

This revelation highlights the complexities of verifying military actions in conflict zones and underscores the challenges of attributing specific weapon types amidst ongoing hostilities, painting a broader picture of strategic maneuvers and national security implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

