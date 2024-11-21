Global Reactions to ICC Warrants Against Netanyahu and Gallant

The International Criminal Court's decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has sparked widespread international reactions.

Israel rejects the move, calling it antisemitic, and vows to defend itself against ongoing threats. The United States also voiced disapproval of the court's actions, calling for sanctions against the ICC. In contrast, European leaders advocate for respect and adherence to the court's rulings.

The Middle East offers diverse perspectives, with Jordan urging compliance with the ICC's decision, emphasizing the need for justice for Palestinians. The warrants represent a significant step in ongoing international legal and diplomatic negotiations surrounding the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)