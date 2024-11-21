Left Menu

Global Reactions to ICC Warrants Against Netanyahu and Gallant

This article examines global reactions to the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants for Israeli officials Netanyahu and Gallant and a Hamas commander. The charges are linked to alleged war crimes during the Hamas attack on Israel and Israel's campaign in Gaza. Responses from Israel, the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East are discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:08 IST
Global Reactions to ICC Warrants Against Netanyahu and Gallant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Criminal Court's decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has sparked widespread international reactions.

Israel rejects the move, calling it antisemitic, and vows to defend itself against ongoing threats. The United States also voiced disapproval of the court's actions, calling for sanctions against the ICC. In contrast, European leaders advocate for respect and adherence to the court's rulings.

The Middle East offers diverse perspectives, with Jordan urging compliance with the ICC's decision, emphasizing the need for justice for Palestinians. The warrants represent a significant step in ongoing international legal and diplomatic negotiations surrounding the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024