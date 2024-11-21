A Tradition of Diplomacy: Binding Nepal and India’s Armies
Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel awarded the honorary rank of General of the Nepal Army to Indian Army Chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi, highlighting a tradition that strengthens Nepal-India military relations. The ceremony included high-profile meetings to discuss bilateral cooperation and featured cultural and diplomatic engagements.
Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel has conferred the honorary rank of General of the Nepal Army to Indian Army Chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi, cementing a longstanding tradition of military camaraderie between the two nations.
During the special ceremony held at Rastrapati Bhawan in Sheetal Niwas, Gen. Dwivedi accepted a sword, insignia, and certificate of conferment, reflecting the bond shared by the two armies since 1950.
The event witnessed dignitaries, including Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, underscoring the strategic military ties. Gen. Dwivedi, who leads a five-member delegation, engaged in further talks to enhance bilateral relations and planted a Rudraksha sapling as a symbol of enduring friendship.
