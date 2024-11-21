Trenton Police Reform Urged After DOJ Probe Exposes Unjust Practices

The U.S. Justice Department has released a report accusing the Trenton police of routinely using unwarranted force and conducting illegal stops and arrests. The report follows a 13-month investigation that highlighted a recurring pattern of misconduct under the Fourth Amendment.

Officials stated that the Trenton police department often used physical force, including pepper spray, in situations where there was no active threat. The report underscores inadequate training and supervision as contributing factors to these violations.

The investigation is part of a broader initiative by the Justice Department to address systemic civil rights abuses, though concerns arise as impending political changes may affect the continuation of such probes.

