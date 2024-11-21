Election Countdown: Pune's Rigorous Vote Counting Preparations
The local administration in Pune has announced meticulous preparations for Saturday's vote counting for assembly constituencies. Key arrangements include a three-tier security system, centralized locations for urban vote tallying, and strict oversight of EVMs to ensure an orderly process, influenced by the Election Commission's guidelines.
Ahead of Saturday's vote counting, the Pune local administration has implemented extensive arrangements, emphasizing security and efficiency. This operation follows the recent conclusion of voting for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly.
Of Pune's 21 constituencies, eight fall within city limits, with votes set to be tallied at the Food Corporation of India godown in Koregaon Park. For rural constituencies, counting will occur in their respective areas. According to Suhas Divase, the district collector and returning officer, complete logistics and security measures are in place.
Leveraging a three-tier security system aligned with Election Commission guidelines, central forces, state reserve police, and state police ensure EVM safety. These EVMs, under constant CCTV surveillance, will be made accessible to candidates and monitored during the counting process, beginning with postal ballots at 8 am on Saturday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
