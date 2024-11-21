Knights in Khaki: Celebrating Puducherry's Protectors
Puducherry's Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan celebrated the police force with the 'Knights in Khaki' awards for their crucial role in upholding peace and public trust. This event, recognizing officers' contributions, encouraged the government's commitment to welfare and lauded collaborative efforts for societal betterment.
- Country:
- India
In a ceremony held Thursday, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan applauded the dedication and pivotal role of the police force in maintaining internal peace within the community.
The 'Knights in Khaki' awards, presented by the Pondicherry Heritage Round Table 167, recognized officers for their service during significant times, notably the COVID-19 pandemic. Kailashnathan highlighted the community's trust in law enforcement and urged them to continue delivering high-quality service.
Echoing these sentiments, Home Minister A Namasivayam pledged governmental support for police welfare, including special allowances post-Parliamentary elections and plans to fill sub-inspector and home guard vacancies. Attendees included prominent figures like MLA L Sampath and DGP Shalini Singh.
