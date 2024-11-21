Left Menu

Whistleblowing Whirlwind: Inside Israel's Classified Document Scandal

An aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been indicted for allegedly leaking classified documents to influence public opinion in favor of Netanyahu amidst negotiations for hostages in Gaza. The allegations, involving military information reaching a German publication, have caused national turmoil and accusations of a political witch hunt.

Updated: 21-11-2024 23:08 IST
Whistleblowing Whirlwind: Inside Israel's Classified Document Scandal
In a highly charged case, an aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was indicted Thursday for allegedly leaking classified documents. This has caused considerable unease across Israel as the nation grapples with conflicts on multiple fronts.

Eli Feldstein stands accused of unlawfully acquiring sensitive military information, intending to shape public sentiment and ease the burden on Netanyahu amidst delicate negotiations for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza. The documents, purportedly collected from Gaza, indicated that Hamas sought to foster division within Israeli society to gain leverage.

The allegations have drawn vehement denials from Feldstein and his accomplice as Netanyahu's supporters claim the charges are a politically motivated attack amid national turmoil. Both the attorney general and the head of the Shin Bet security service are in the crosshairs of the unrest, as internal tensions continue to escalate.

