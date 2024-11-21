ICC Warrants Stir Global Controversy Over Gaza Conflict

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defense chief, and Hamas leader Ibrahim Al-Masri, alleging war crimes and crimes against humanity during the Gaza conflict. The decision has sparked significant international controversy, drawing reactions from various global powers.

ICC judges believe there is reasonable evidence implicating Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant in acts such as murder and persecution, asserting a systematic attack on Gaza's civilian population. The conditions in Gaza are said to have resulted in civilian deaths due to malnutrition and dehydration. The move was met with criticism in Israel and hope for accountability in Gaza.

While Hamas has welcomed the warrants, Israel has dismissed the ICC's jurisdiction, strongly rejecting the allegations of war crimes. The U.S. echoed Israel's stance, labeling the warrants as flawed and politically motivated. The ICC relies on member states for the execution of such warrants, lacking its own enforcement capabilities.

