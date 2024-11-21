Major Drug Bust: Two Arrested with Heroin Worth Rs 2 Crore
Two individuals, Pyare Chowdhury and Ashok Kumar, were apprehended in Karmahari, possessing heroin valued at Rs 2 crore. Authorities acted on a tip-off and are investigating further to uncover their network and potential buyers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghazipur | Updated: 21-11-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 23:15 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant drug bust, two men have been apprehended with heroin worth approximately Rs 2 crore, according to police statements on Thursday.
The suspects, identified as Pyare Chowdhury and Ashok Kumar, were intercepted in the Karmahari area while traveling on a motorcycle.
The operation, prompted by a tip-off, led to the recovery of 915 grams of the illegal substance. Authorities are actively investigating the suspects' alleged connections and their intended buyers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- heroin
- drug bust
- arrest
- Pyare Chowdhury
- Ashok Kumar
- Karmahari
- police
- Bihar
- international market
- crime
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Police Hotel Searches Spark Protests Amidst Palakkad By-Election Tensions
Pune Police Intensify Hunt in High-Profile Gangrape Case
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah appears before Lokayukta police for questioning in MUDA case.
Arizona voters approve letting local police arrest migrants suspected of illegally entering the state from Mexico, reports AP.
Congress' Outcry: Alleged Police Misconduct Spurs Protest in Kerala