Major Drug Bust: Two Arrested with Heroin Worth Rs 2 Crore

In a significant drug bust, two men have been apprehended with heroin worth approximately Rs 2 crore, according to police statements on Thursday.

The suspects, identified as Pyare Chowdhury and Ashok Kumar, were intercepted in the Karmahari area while traveling on a motorcycle.

The operation, prompted by a tip-off, led to the recovery of 915 grams of the illegal substance. Authorities are actively investigating the suspects' alleged connections and their intended buyers.

