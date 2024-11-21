Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: Two Arrested with Heroin Worth Rs 2 Crore

Two individuals, Pyare Chowdhury and Ashok Kumar, were apprehended in Karmahari, possessing heroin valued at Rs 2 crore. Authorities acted on a tip-off and are investigating further to uncover their network and potential buyers.

Ghazipur | Updated: 21-11-2024 23:15 IST
Major Drug Bust: Two Arrested with Heroin Worth Rs 2 Crore
In a significant drug bust, two men have been apprehended with heroin worth approximately Rs 2 crore, according to police statements on Thursday.

The suspects, identified as Pyare Chowdhury and Ashok Kumar, were intercepted in the Karmahari area while traveling on a motorcycle.

The operation, prompted by a tip-off, led to the recovery of 915 grams of the illegal substance. Authorities are actively investigating the suspects' alleged connections and their intended buyers.

