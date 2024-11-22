Tension Flares at ANSU Election in Arunachal Pradesh
The Arunachal Pradesh Police intervened to manage a law and order situation during the All Nyishi Students' Union election, using batons and tear gas against supporters of disqualified vice-presidential candidate Romesh Maga. The unrest escalated with the burning of tyres and a vehicle, leading to the arrest of two individuals. Order was restored, and the election proceeded smoothly.
The Arunachal Pradesh Police were compelled to deploy batons and tear gas to quell a disturbance in the capital during the All Nyishi Students' Union election on Thursday. The trouble arose after Romesh Maga, a vice-presidential candidate, was disqualified.
Violent reactions from Maga's supporters led to tyres being burnt and a private vehicle set ablaze near Siddharth Hall, prompting police action. Rohit Rajbir Singh, the Capital Superintendent of Police, explained these measures as necessary to restore calm.
Two individuals involved in the violence were detained, and with order reinstated, the voting process continued without further incident. An official case has been registered at the Itanagar police station.
