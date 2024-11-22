Left Menu

US Lawmakers Challenge UAE Arms Sales Amid Sudan Conflict

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen and Representative Sarah Jacobs have introduced resolutions to block arms sales to the UAE over concerns the nation is supporting Sudan's Rapid Support Forces. The move seeks to draw attention to Sudan's humanitarian crisis, though unlikely to pass in Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 01:11 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 01:11 IST
US Lawmakers Challenge UAE Arms Sales Amid Sudan Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, alongside Representative Sarah Jacobs, has proposed measures in Congress aimed at stopping American arms sales to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid concerns over the nation's alleged support of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The proposed resolutions, which face long odds in gaining approval, intend to spotlight the devastating humanitarian situation in Sudan, where ongoing conflict has created one of the most severe crises worldwide.

Despite the UAE's denial of involvement and the Biden administration's approval of a recent $1.2 billion arms sale, the lawmakers' effort signals growing anxiety over U.S. arms fueling international conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024