US Lawmakers Challenge UAE Arms Sales Amid Sudan Conflict
U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen and Representative Sarah Jacobs have introduced resolutions to block arms sales to the UAE over concerns the nation is supporting Sudan's Rapid Support Forces. The move seeks to draw attention to Sudan's humanitarian crisis, though unlikely to pass in Congress.
U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, alongside Representative Sarah Jacobs, has proposed measures in Congress aimed at stopping American arms sales to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid concerns over the nation's alleged support of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
The proposed resolutions, which face long odds in gaining approval, intend to spotlight the devastating humanitarian situation in Sudan, where ongoing conflict has created one of the most severe crises worldwide.
Despite the UAE's denial of involvement and the Biden administration's approval of a recent $1.2 billion arms sale, the lawmakers' effort signals growing anxiety over U.S. arms fueling international conflicts.
