Man Fakes Drowning to Escape Family, Found in Europe

In a bizarre twist, a Wisconsin man who reportedly faked his own drowning to leave his family behind has surfaced in Eastern Europe, according to officials. Ryan Borgwardt, who has been in contact with law enforcement, remains abroad, confounding investigators with his actions.

Green Lake County Sheriff Mark Podoll disclosed that Borgwardt, who was presumed dead, sent police a video from an undisclosed Eastern European location. While the police remain in regular contact with him, Borgwardt has not yet decided to return home to his wife and children.

Initial investigations pointed towards an accidental drowning after his overturned kayak was found. However, a deeper probe uncovered a trail suggesting Borgwardt meticulously plotted his disappearance, orchestrating it to meet a woman in Uzbekistan.

